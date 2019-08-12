|
Samuel Vincent Gabriele, Sr., "Spooner", age 86 of Swarthmore, PA died Friday, August 9, 2019 in his home surrounded by his family.
Born and raised in Leiperville, PA, he was the son of the late Nicola and Loretta (Frattarola) Gabriele. Sam and his wife built their home and raised a beautiful family residing in Ridley Township for the past 58 years.
Sam was a proud alum of Ridley Township high school where he graduated as Salutatorian of the class of 1951. He was employed by M/A/I Systems and formerly worked at Baldwin Locomotives, Community Transit and Wilke-Lexus. He served in the United States Army.
Sam (Angel) Gabriele was a member of Lamokin Pinochle League, Amvets Post 777 and Vauclain Firehouse. He was a director/coach of football and baseball for Swarthmorewood A.A. from 1966-1973 where he also started the girls softball team. Sam was an avid Eagles and Phillies fan, golfer, and bowler. He was a member of St. John's Chrysostom and former member of Notre Dame de Lourdes Parish where he served as an usher.
Sam is predeceased by his brother James and sister Marie (Tom) Barkett. Survived by his wife of 60 years Marie (Sarisky), his children Paul (Nancy), Samuel (Jennifer) and PattyAnn (Dan Coons) Gabriele, his brother John (Maria) and in-law Diane Gabriele. Also, by his grandchildren Amber, Geena, Vincent, Nicholas, John and Montana. As well as many cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Funeral Mass on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at 10:00 am at Saint John Chrysostom, 605 S Providence Road, Wallingford.
Visitation on Tuesday from 7-9PM and Wednesday from 8:30-9:15am at Kevin M. Lyons Funeral Service, 202 S. Chester Pike, Glenolden, PA.
Interment will be Wednesday at Saints Peter & Paul Cemetery, Springfield, PA.
Donations in his memory may be made to Main Line Health Hospice-240 North Radnor Chester Road, Radnor, PA 19087-5174.
Online condolences and memories can be placed on www.lyonsfs.com
Published in Daily Times on Aug. 11, 2019