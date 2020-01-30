|
|
8/10/32 - 1/27/20 Samuel W. Cole Jr., (Will) attended Ridley Twp. High School, PMC Military College, served in the Army 501st (Sgt) in Korea. Sam was a Plastics Injection Molding Specialist working for Fibre Metal, Johnson Controls, retiring in 1999 to Lewes, DE. He enjoyed his workshop and fishing. Survived by his wife of 64 years Velma (Vogel) Children: April (Phil) Margera, Dan Cole, Dawn Grandstaff, Matt Cole (Jenn). Grandchildren: Jesse (Kelly), Bam (Nikki), Lindsay (Larry). Great-Grandchildren: Ava, Scarlett, London, Juliette and Phoenix. Visitation: Tuesday, February 4th from 11:00AM-1:00PM at the Minshall Shropshire-Bleyler Funeral Home, Middletown (Rte. #352) & Knowlton Rds., Middletown Twp., Media, PA 19063. Interment: Middletown Presbyterian Church Cemetery. Condolences: www.msbfh.com
Published in The Daily Times on Jan. 31, 2020