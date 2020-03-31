Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
|
More Obituaries for Samuel Devonshire
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Samuel W. "Sam" Devonshire

Samuel W. "Sam" Devonshire Obituary
Samuel W. “Sam” Devonshire, age 68, of Middletown Twp., Media, PA, died Monday, March 30, 2020 at home. Sam was born in Upland, PA and was a graduate of ChiChester High School, Class of 1969, and attended Widener University. Sam was a Sales Clerk for the Grocery & Produce Department with ACME at Granite Run and also worked at Sears Department Store. He was a man of faith and was a devoted member of Middletown Presbyterian Church, where he was a Deacon and a member of the choir. Sam was an enthusiastic sports fan and enjoyed life to its fullest. He will be deeply missed by all. Son of the late Samuel F. and Lydia (Wilson) Devonshire. Survivors: Wife of 11 years: Cheryl (Tonge) Devonshire. Sister: Jean Devonshire Martin. Niece: Anne (Timothy Burns) Martin. Nephew: Brendan (Abigail) Martin. Interment will be private at Middletown Presbyterian Cemetery. A memorial service will be held at a later date at Middletown Presbyterian Church. Memorial donations may be made to: Middletown Presbyterian Church, 273 S. Old Middletown Rd., Media, PA 19063. Condolences: www.msbfh.com
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 1, 2020
