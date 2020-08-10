1/1
Samuel W. Printz Sr.
Samuel W. Printz, Sr., on August 4, 2020, age 84 of Southwest Phila. Husband to the late Joann M. (nee Tumolo)., brother of the late Joann Simon-McLaughlin, Barbara Lavecchio, Dorothy Hershman. Survived by his children Joseph (Susan), Scott (Eileen), Jason (Harmony) and the late Samuel Printz, Jr. , Also survived by his Grandsons Shane and Justin Printz, 1 sister Arlene Haggerty. Relatives and friends are invited to his Visitation Saturday August 15, from 10-10:45AM followed by his Memorial service at 11AM. Danjolell- Barone Memorial Home, 908 S. Providence Rd., Wallingford, Pa. 19086. Inurnment Saints Peter & Paul Cemetery. www.danjolell.com


Published in The Daily Times from Aug. 10 to Aug. 12, 2020.
