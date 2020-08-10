Samuel W. Printz, Sr., on August 4, 2020, age 84 of Southwest Phila. Husband to the late Joann M. (nee Tumolo)., brother of the late Joann Simon-McLaughlin, Barbara Lavecchio, Dorothy Hershman. Survived by his children Joseph (Susan), Scott (Eileen), Jason (Harmony) and the late Samuel Printz, Jr. , Also survived by his Grandsons Shane and Justin Printz, 1 sister Arlene Haggerty. Relatives and friends are invited to his Visitation Saturday August 15, from 10-10:45AM followed by his Memorial service at 11AM. Danjolell- Barone Memorial Home, 908 S. Providence Rd., Wallingford, Pa. 19086. Inurnment Saints Peter & Paul Cemetery. www.danjolell.com