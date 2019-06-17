|
|
Sandra B. Hayes, age 77, passed away on June 14, 2019. Survivors: Her loving children: “Dee” (Tom) Fiumara and Bill Hayes (Michele); siblings: D. Webster Bell II (Joan), H.F. Smith Bell (Diane), Lauraine (Bill) Hinde, Charles T. Fritz, Jr. (Georgette); and grandchildren: Jake and Adrienne Fiumara, and Mary, Allison, and Emma Hayes. She is also survived by her beloved nieces and nephews. Visitation: Friday, June 21, 2019 from 10:00-11:15 am at the Nolan Fidale Funeral Home, 5980 Chichester Avenue, Aston, PA 19014. Funeral Service: Friday, June 21, 2019 at 11:30 am at the Nolan Fidale Funeral Home. Burial: Mount Hope Cemetery, 4010 Concord Rd, Aston, PA 19014. Condolences: www.nolanfidale.com
Published in The Daily Times on June 19, 2019