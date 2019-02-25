|
Sandra J. (Ralph) Murtha of Avondale, PA formerly of Norwood, PA passed away at home surrounded by her loved ones on February 22, 2019, after a long illness. Sandy was born in Philadelphia, where she worked at the Philadelphia Navy Yard and later Sun Ship in Chester as a coppersmith before retiring in 1986 to be a homemaker. Sandy enjoyed reading, gardening and especially cooking. Just about every holiday would be spent in Sandy’s kitchen with Sandy cooking for a big family gathering. Sandy was the daughter of the late Frank Ralph, Sr. and Helen Elizabeth McGay Ralph. She is survived by her husband, Michael P. Murtha of Avondale, PA, they were together for 34 years; four sons, Chester A. Skeba of Boothwyn, Heinz J. Beck (Amy) of Temple, PA, Conan Beck (Carrie) Essington, PA, Christian Beck of Coatesville, PA; and three daughters, Sandra Skeba (Keith) of Nashville, TN, Lydia Beck of Kennett Square, PA and Diana Delaney (Kevin) of Glenolden, PA. She had nine grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Funeral Services will be held at 11 am on Tuesday, February 26, at the Edward L. Collins, Jr. Funeral Home, Inc., 86 Pine St., Oxford where friends and family may visit from 10-11 am. Interment will be in Oxford Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the Brandywine River Valley Home Health and Hospice, 121 Bell Tower Lane, Oxford, PA 19363. Arrangements are being handled by the Edward L. Collins, Jr. Funeral Home, Inc., Oxford, PA. On-line condolences may be made at www.elcollinsfuneralhome.com
