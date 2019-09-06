|
|
Sandra Kennedy, age 82, affectionately known as Sandy to her family and friends, a longtime resident of Prospect Park, Pa., passed away peacefully on September 4, 2019. Born in Georgetown, Delaware, she was the daughter of the late George and Sadie Littleton. She had worked at various jobs but was best known as a blood coordinator for the American Red Cross for a number of years. Sandy was a former longtime member of Olivet Presbyterian Church in Prospect Park and currently is a member of the Tree of Life Church in Springfield, Pa. She will be remembered as a woman who was devoted to her home and family Sandy is survived by her husband of 58 years, Russell Kennedy; her children, Sarah Olsen (husband Mike), Vicky Masterson (friend Larry), Liz Kennedy (wife Shelley), and Russ Kennedy, Jr. (friend Joeylynn); her grandchildren, Aaron, Adamm, Allysha, Addison, Andrew, Patrick, Reese, and Lila; her eleven great-grandchildren; and her cousin, Andy Costanzo. Relatives and friends are invited to her Memorial Service on Tuesday, September 10th, at 7:30 P.M. at Tree of Life Church (formally Princeton Presbyterian Church), 933 Baltimore Pike, in Springfield, Pa. 19064. There will be a visitation time from 6:30 P.M. to 7:30 P.M. Tuesday at the church. Her interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions made in her memory to Tree of Life Church, 933 Baltimore Pike, Springfield, Pa. 19064 would be appreciated by her family. Condolences may be sent to [email protected] Arrangements are by the Griffith Funeral Chapel in Norwood, Pa. www.griffithfuneralchapel.com
Published in The Daily Times on Sept. 8, 2019