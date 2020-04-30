(April 25, 1938 - April 29, 2020) Sandra Shirley Burman (nee Elman), Devoted wife, mother, and grandmother, of Wallingford, Pa. passed away peacefully in Media, Pa. on April 29, 2020. She was 82. Born in Chester, Pa. on April 25, 1938, she was a child of the late Malcom “Max” and Sara Elman. Sandra survived polio in her childhood and graduated from Chester High School in 1956. After high school, she went to work managing Elman’s Variety Store at 3rd and Parker streets in Chester, Pa. with her father. This is where she met Harvey (Wallingford, Pa.), her surviving husband of 62 years, who delivered newspapers to the store. They married in 1957. In 1965, Sandra and Harvey opened Burman’s Pharmacy in Chester. She was a pioneer of working motherhood in her time, serving the local community alongside her husband while they raised three sons. They worked together for 53 years until retirement. Sandra’s joys in life were taking care of her sons and watching them and, later, her grandchildren play sports. She also loved dancing and especially enjoyed the music of Elvis Presley, Barry Manilow, and the Shirelles. Sandra and Harvey were members of Congregation Ohev Shalom (Wallingford) for more than 50 years. They have supported March of Dimes, Drexel-Neumann Academy, Boys & Girls Club of Chester, PA, Anna’s Place, and many other local charities over the years. In addition to her husband, Sandra is survived by brothers, Joseph (Miriam) and William (Joanne), sons David (Brenda Kline), Steven (Heidi Potteiger), and Martin (Annmarie Burke), and grandchildren Brett, Erica, Natalie, Benjamin, Alex, Leo, Samuel, Max, and Jakob. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Marilyn Agran and Joan Treatner. For the safety and well-being of relatives, friends, and neighbors, burial will be held privately and a memorial service and luncheon will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider contributions in her memory to Anna’s Place at 226 Norris Street, Chester, PA 19013. www.goldsteinsfuneral.com Goldsteins’ Rosenberg’s Raphael-Sacks
Published in The Daily Times from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2020.