Santina Marie Loveland (Amato), 76 years of age, passed peacefully surrounded by family and love on April 24, 2019. She was born at Taylor Hospital in Ridley Park, PA. Media was her home. She attended Nativity B.V.M Grammar School, Notre Dame High School, and Venus School of Cosmetology. She owned a salon on Jasper Street in Media, Sally’s Reflections of Beauty, for over 30 years. She worked for a short time at Mankind’s Headquarters on State Street before retiring to Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, with her husband of 47 years, Thomas Loveland. She is survived by her husband Thomas Loveland; daughters Toni Kaczynski (Richard), and Tina Loveland-Smith (John) both of Media, and son Vincent Augustine of Chincoteague, VA. She also leaves behind a brother John Amato (Donna). Her three grandchildren Melonie Schmitt (Jeff), Anthony Kaczynski, and Gianna Loveland-Smith were the lights of her life. She will also be missed by several beloved nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents John and Dorothy Amato and brother George Amato (Barbara). She was truly a “Hometown Girl,” and wouldn’t want to be laid to rest anywhere else. We love her and will miss her tremendously. Until we meet again, may God hold her in the palm of his hand. Relatives and Friends may call Tuesday from 6-8 pm in the J. Nelson Rigby Funeral Home, 1 W. Baltimore Avenue, Media, and at Church on Wednesday from 9:45-10:45 am. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at Nativity B.V.M. Parish 30 E. Franklin St. Media, at 11:00 am. Burial will immediately follow at Calvary Cemetery. Contributions to Paradise Senior Living, 21311 Paradise Rd. Georgetown, DE. 19947. Condolences: jnelsonrigbyfh.com
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 28, 2019