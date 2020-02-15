|
|
Surrounded by her devoted family, Sara Ellen Abate (Pfautz), age 73, of Springfield, PA passed away on February 13, 2020. She was born on August 11, 1946 to the late Thomas and Sara Pfautz (Gill). Loving sister to Julia Lotsis (late Andrew), the late Karen Gilbert and Joanne Bibby. Sara also leaves her beloved sister-in-laws Barbara Abate, Maria Marks (Abate) and brother-in-law Wayne Marks. 57 years ago Sara met and married her best friend, Anthony George Abate, and began their life-long love story. Cherished mother to Deborah Mola (Lou), Sandra Burke (Richard), Domenic Abate (Lisa) and Nicole Hunter (Steven). Sara was so proud and in awe of her seven grandchildren, Camille, Sara, Sam, Michael, Sophia, Allie and Anthony, who called her “Mimi”. Sara was vivacious, had a zest for life, and brought out the best in people. She lived to love and loved to laugh. Family, friend or stranger, her door was always open. During the summer, Sara enjoyed spending her days on the beach in Ocean City and nights at the casino. Her warm and generous heart touched so many people in a positive way and will be missed by all. In her own words “I was a friend to all and an enemy to none”. She gave herself a going away party in her hospital room with all her children and grandchildren the day before she passed with much tears and laughter. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Saturday February 22, 2020 9:30 AM Holy Cross Church, 651 E. Springfield, Springfield, PA 19064 and her Funeral Mass 11:30 AM in the Church. Int. SS Peter & Paul Cem. Donations can be made in her memory to The ,7272 Greenville Ave. Dallas, TX 75231 https://www.heart.org/ and/or The , 55 W. Wacker Drive, Suite 1150, Chicago, IL 60601 https://www.lung.org Arr. O’Leary F.H. (Springfield, PA)
Published in The Daily Times on Feb. 16, 2020