1930-2019 Sara Kay Fitzsimmons Moore, 89 of Prospect Park, died February 26, 2019 at Springfield Hospital. Born in Philadelphia, she was the daughter of the late Leon and Sidney Frances Nuttle Fitzsimmons and resided in Ridley Park before moving to her late residence 60 years ago. Sara Kay was a graduate of Ridley Township High School, class of 1948 and was employed as a Secretary for Wallingford Swarthmore School District. She was a member of Ridley Park Presbyterian Church and loved sewing, quilting, arts and crafts, but most important was her family. While Ralph served in the military, Sara Kay and Ralph, Jr. lived in Cuba. She is survived by her loving husband of 70 years, Ralph P. Moore, Sr.; her children, Ralph Moore, Jr. (Deborah), Steven Moore, Sr. (Joanne), and Ted Moore (Judith); her sister, Frances Anne Kershaw; also, eight grandchildren and eight great grandchildren. Memorial Service: 11:00 AM Saturday April 27, 2019 at Ridley Park Presbyterian Church, 300 N. Swarthmore Ave., Ridley Park, PA 19078, where relatives and friends may call after 10:00 AM. Burial: Private Memorial gifts may be made to the above church www.whiteluttrell.com
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 22, 2019