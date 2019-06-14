|
Sarah Anne “Sas” Riper (neè Kilgore), age 85, a longtime resident of Brookhaven, passed away June 13, 2019. Sas was raised in Chester and was a graduate of Chester High School. She worked for IBM in Chester, in billing for Marcus Hook Florist, and at John Francis Hair Salon in Boothwyn. She was a long-time member of Christ United Methodist Church where she served as President of Pastor Parish Relations and was also a member of United Methodist Women, and Mary Martha Sisters. She was the president of the Brookhaven Woman’s Club and a long-time volunteer at Coebourn Elementary School with the RSVP volunteer program. Sas enjoyed taking cruises, traveling to Hawaii, Europe and vacations at the Jersey shore with her family. Sas was above all a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and sister whose greatest joy was spending time with family and friends. She was the daughter of the late George Russell and Mary Roe (Robinson) Kilgore and wife of the late John (Jack) Riper, who passed in March 2019 after 63 years of marriage. She was also sister to the late Harry Kilgore and Edna May Koontz. Survivors: Children: Renè DiRamio (Domenic) and John Riper (Theresa); Grandchildren: David DiRamio, Lisa Krapf (Joseph), Evan and Nicole Riper; and Great Grandchildren: Aiden, Asher, and Ainsley DiRamio, and Olivia and Emma Krapf; Siblings: Mary Jane Wrzesniewski, Georgina McLaughlin (Jim), and Nancy Kobus (Ted) Visitation: Tuesday, June 18, 2019 from 9:30-10:45 am at Christ United Methodist, 600 Dutton Mill Rd., Brookhaven, PA. Funeral Service: Tuesday at 11 am at Christ United Methodist Church. Burial: Mount Hope Cemetery, Aston. In Lieu of Flowers: donations may be made to Christ United Methodist Church. Condolences: www.nolanfidale.com
Published in The Daily Times on June 16, 2019