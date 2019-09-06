|
1928-2019 Sarah H. Watts Lines, 91, of Eddystone, died September 4, 2019 at her home. Born in Brookhaven, she was the daughter of the late Omar and Marjorie McKniff Watts. Sarah was a self-employed Tour Guide for Family Tours and previously was a Crossing Guard for 17 years from 1962-1979. She was a member of St. Rose of Lima R.C. Church where she was in the Sodality BVM, Treasurer of the Women’s Club and past Secretary for the Bowling League since it began. Sarah was the Chief Adult Advisor of CYO and was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary Post #844 and the Ladies Auxiliary American Council #242. She was predeceased by her husband of 65 years, William J. Lines, who died Feb. 13, 2012; and her siblings, Dorothy Paulley, Muriel Mortimer, Robert, Marjorie and William Watts. Sarah is survived by her daughters, Constance Lipschutz and her husband, Joel, and Sandra Allen; her grandchildren, Chip Allen and his wife, Cyndi, John Allen and Karen Meyerhoff and her husband, Eric; her great grandchildren, Sarah and Sydney Sloan, Samantha, Violet and Zachary Allen. Funeral Mass: 10 AM Tuesday at St. Rose of Lima R.C. Church, 1901 Chester Pike, Eddystone, PA 19022, where relatives and friends may call from 8:45-9:45 AM. Burial: SS. Peter & Paul Cemetery Mass cards or memorial gifts to the above church would be appreciated. www.whiteluttrell.com
Published in The Daily Times on Sept. 8, 2019