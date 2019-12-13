Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
Toppitzer Funeral Home Inc
2900 State Rd
Drexel Hill, PA 19026
(610) 259-1111
Calling hours
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Sarah M (nee Staples) Cocciardi, 71, of Lansdowne, on Dec. 11, 2019. Faithful Member of Bible Baptist Church, Upper Darby. She was the mother of Deborah Rudd, Daniel and the late Joseph Cocciardi; also survived by daughter in law, Rachel, 6 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild. Funeral Service will be 11am Tues at the Toppitzer Funeral Home at Arlington, 2900 State Rd., Drexel Hill, where friends may call after 10 am. Online condolences: www.Arlingtoncemetery.us
Published in The Daily Times on Dec. 15, 2019
