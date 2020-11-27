Sarah May Gatchell, Age 85, of Media, PA, formerly of Boothwyn and Linwood, PA, passed away unexpectedly on November 25, 2020. Born in Chester, PA, to Katherine Chandler Fritz and Walter Fritz, Sarah May graduated from Chester High School, Class of 1954. She worked at American Viscose Corporation for one year and Sun Oil Company for thirty-five years before retiring in 1990. Sarah May enjoyed traveling and spending time with family. She is a member of Elam United Methodist Church; and more recently, attended Lima United Methodist Church. Sarah May is survived by her brother Richard Gatchell (Susan) of Boothwyn, PA, as well as nieces, and nephews. She is preceded in death by her mother Katherine Gatchell, her stepfather Walter Gatchell, Sr., and her brother Walter Gatchell, Jr. Funeral services and interment will be held privately. However, graveside services will be Livestreamed precisely at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, December 2. (Please scroll to the bottom of the obituary at 11:00 AM and refresh your screen). Memorial donations may be made to Elam United Methodist Church, 1073 Smithbridge Road, Glen Mills, PA 19342. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.paganofuneralhome.com