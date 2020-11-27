1/1
Sarah May Gatchell
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sarah's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sarah May Gatchell, Age 85, of Media, PA, formerly of Boothwyn and Linwood, PA, passed away unexpectedly on November 25, 2020. Born in Chester, PA, to Katherine Chandler Fritz and Walter Fritz, Sarah May graduated from Chester High School, Class of 1954. She worked at American Viscose Corporation for one year and Sun Oil Company for thirty-five years before retiring in 1990. Sarah May enjoyed traveling and spending time with family. She is a member of Elam United Methodist Church; and more recently, attended Lima United Methodist Church. Sarah May is survived by her brother Richard Gatchell (Susan) of Boothwyn, PA, as well as nieces, and nephews. She is preceded in death by her mother Katherine Gatchell, her stepfather Walter Gatchell, Sr., and her brother Walter Gatchell, Jr. Funeral services and interment will be held privately. However, graveside services will be Livestreamed precisely at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, December 2. (Please scroll to the bottom of the obituary at 11:00 AM and refresh your screen). Memorial donations may be made to Elam United Methodist Church, 1073 Smithbridge Road, Glen Mills, PA 19342. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.paganofuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Times from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Pagano Funeral Home
3711 Foulk Rd
Garnet Valley, PA 19060
(610) 485-6200
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by DelcoTimes.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved