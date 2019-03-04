|
Sarah “Millie” Quirk, 95, of Prospect Park, passed away on March 1st, 2019 with her family by her side. She was a longtime resident of Collingdale and a 1941 graduate of Collingdale High School. Sarah was known for her sweet disposition and dedication to her family. She was predeceased by her high school sweetheart and husband of 67 years, Joseph Quirk, and by her sister Dorothy (White) Norton. She is survived by her children, George (Toni) Quirk of Folcroft, Linda (Joe) Kelly of Collingdale, and Eileen Quirk Young of Prospect Park; her grandchildren, Michelle Nevin (Ron), Joe Kelly (Tracey), Karen Kelly (John), Michael Kelly (Missi), Joe Quirk (Kelly), Melissa Young, Alicia Brough (Mike), Sarah Messina (Justin), Paul “PJ” Young (Ryan), Patrick Young, and 17 great-grandchildren. A Celebration of her Life will take place on Wednesday, March 6th, at the Griffith Funeral Chapel, 520 Chester Pike, in Norwood, Pa. 19074. Visitation will be from 11 A.M. to 12 Noon followed by Service at 12 Noon. Her interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions made in her memory to Little Flower Manor, 1201 Springfield Road, Darby, Pa. 19023 would be appreciated. Condolences may be sent to [email protected] Arrangements are by the Griffith Funeral Chapel in Norwood, Pa. www.griffithfuneralchapel.com
Published in The Daily Times on Mar. 5, 2019