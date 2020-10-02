Sarah “Sally” Wellbrock Kardine, 68, of Garnet Valley, PA passed peacefully in her sleep at home in Delaware on Saturday September 12, 2020. Sally was born in Chester, PA on October 10, 1951, daughter of the late Anne and Jack Wellbrock. She was a graduate of Penncrest H.S., Misericordia Nursing School, Widener University, and Neumann University. She worked 40 years as a nurse in critical care, hospice, and geriatrics. Sally was a very dedicated nurse who truly enjoyed her profession and taking care of people. She finished her career as Director of Nursing at Pembrooke Nursing Home in West Chester, PA. She is survived by her brother John, of Boyertown, PA, her sister Suzanne (Suzi) and husband Darryl Yates, of Middletown, PA. She is also survived by her niece, Taylor Yates, who was like a daughter and affectionately known as “Pumpkins”, of Middletown, PA. Sally had many nieces and nephews including Sandra Abadia and Robert and Johnathan Wellbrock and a great niece, Olivia Grace Wellbrock, numerous cousins, and a sister-in-law, Nancy Kardine Kennedy and Chas of Wilmington, DE. Additionally, Sally is survived by an awesome group of beach neighbors! Sally was predeceased by her husband OF 35 YEARS, Robert V. Kardine. Sally and Bob had a true love of dogs and besides having many as companions over the years, they bred, raised, hunted and showed German Shorthaired Pointers. They enjoyed the outdoors and spent time hunting together. They both were certified NRA Pistol instructors. Most importantly, Sally enjoyed her time at the beach! She was also predeceased in death by a brother, Patrick Wellbrock, A special thank you to Delaware Hospice, especially Nichole Barnett and Josie Garson. A Funeral Mass for both Sally and Bob Kardine, will be held on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at 10 AM in St. Katherine Drexel Church, 1920 Providence Ave., Chester, PA 19013. Calling hours are from 9 to 10 AM. Int. Private. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to any canine rescue and shelter, or any marine environmental cause. Per Sally and Bob’s request, attire is to be casual, light and cheery. www.carrfuneralhome.net