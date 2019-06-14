|
|
Scott Eugene Cavna, 57, went to be with our Lord on Friday June 7, 2019. Scott died peacefully in his Upper Darby, Pa home were he lived for over 30 years. Scott was a life long resident Upper Darby, Pa. He very much enjoyed watching the Philadelphia Eagles. As a boy he liked going to Phillies games. Scott’s passion for baseball led him to wanting to play Little League Baseball. Rejected by AA due to being visually impaired, Scott and his parents fought in court and won for Scott to play baseball. As a single father, what he loved most was giving to his children all that he could. He worked as a computer programmer for The Department of Defense. Due to his strong willingness to help others, family and friends often called on him for advice and assistance. His positive outlook on everything is what gave him his unique sense of humor that he will always be remembered for. Pre-deceased by his father: Lester Eugene Cavna Jr.; mother: Janet Marie Werts - Cavna- Smugeresky. He will be deeply missed by his wife; Elizabeth (Grafton Arscott); daughter: Holly Cavna Giles of Wiscasset, Maine; son: Christopher Cavna of Tucson, Arizona; stepson: RJ Arscott (Emily) of Woodlyn, Pa.; two sisters: Sharon Cavna of Downingtown, Pa. and Deborah Cavna Murray (Fran) of Downingtown, Pa; sister-in-law Carol Grafton of Upper Darby; seven grandchildren: Samuel, Charlotte, Michelle, Natalie, Abby, Jacob and Alice, and two nieces: Kaitlyn and Julia. Celebration of Life Service: Lewis M. Hunt Irving Funeral Home, 2316 Providence Ave., Chester Pa. 19013 Monday, June 17th 2019. Viewing 9:30 am -11am. Service: 11am Interment: Bethlehem United Methodist Church, 4 Westtown Rd., Thornton,Pa 19373
Published in The Daily Times on June 15, 2019