1978 - 2019 Shannon M. Meyers, 40 of Clifton Heights, passed away on July 4, 2019 after a long struggle with addiction. Shannon was a graduate of St. Eugene School where she was the 8th grade May Queen, she also was a graduate of Archbishop Prendergast High School. Shannon loved going to the beach and was a loving mother to her daughter Kayla. Predeceased by her mother Sherrill (Slaught) Meyers. Survivors: Daughter, Kayla, and father Edward W. Meyers. Also survived by many aunts, uncles and cousins. Funeral Service and Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital https://www.stjude.org/donate/donate-to-st-jude.html Condolences: www.williamslombardofuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on July 10, 2019