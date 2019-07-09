Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Williams Lombardo Funeral Home
33 W. Baltimore Avenue
Clifton Heights, PA 19018
610-626-2110
Resources
More Obituaries for Shannon Meyers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shannon M. Meyers


1978 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Shannon M. Meyers Obituary
1978 - 2019 Shannon M. Meyers, 40 of Clifton Heights, passed away on July 4, 2019 after a long struggle with addiction. Shannon was a graduate of St. Eugene School where she was the 8th grade May Queen, she also was a graduate of Archbishop Prendergast High School. Shannon loved going to the beach and was a loving mother to her daughter Kayla. Predeceased by her mother Sherrill (Slaught) Meyers. Survivors: Daughter, Kayla, and father Edward W. Meyers. Also survived by many aunts, uncles and cousins. Funeral Service and Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital https://www.stjude.org/donate/donate-to-st-jude.html Condolences: www.williamslombardofuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on July 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Williams Lombardo Funeral Home
Download Now