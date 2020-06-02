Sharon M. (Childs) Conroy, 66 of Lansdowne, PA passed away on May 31, 2020. Sharon was born in Phila, PA. She was the daughter of the late Raymond and Marie (McFadden) Childs. Sharon worked as the bank manager for Sun East Federal Credit Union. She was the treasurer of Parents of Murdered Children. Sharon was the devoted mother of the late Sean Patrick Conroy, loving sister of Kathleen Childs and the late Thomas Childs, Sister-in-Law of Ginger Childs. Due to the current restrictions Services and burial private. Contributions can be made to Delaware County POMC, PO Box 102, Norwood, PA 19074. (O’Leary FH)



