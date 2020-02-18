Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Carr Funeral Home Ltd
935 S Providence Rd
Wallingford, PA 19086
(610) 874-3655
Calling hours
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Carr Funeral Home Ltd
935 S Providence Rd
Wallingford, PA 19086
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
12:00 PM
Carr Funeral Home Ltd
935 S Providence Rd
Wallingford, PA 19086
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sharon Marion
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sharon M. (Tardiff) Marion

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sharon M. (Tardiff) Marion Obituary
Sharon M. (Tardiff) Marion, 70, of Brookhaven passed away February 17, 2020. Sharon was born in Fairfield, ME and was the youngest of 9 siblings. She graduated from Waterville High School. Sharon worked for Verizon and its predecessors for 30 years and retired in 2010. She was a member and former Secretary/Treasurer of the CWA Union. Sharon loved to travel, especially enjoyed going to the beach. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She liked to help people and contributed to animal charities. Sharon enjoyed cooking, reading and Chuck Norris. Sharon was predeceased by her parents William and Aurora (Bouchard) Tardiff. She is survived by her children John R. (Teresa) Michaud and Kimberly L. (Derrick) Marion, her granddaughter Emma Rose Michaud, her best friend and adopted sister Michele Bristow and her adopted daughter Jameca Ortiga. Relatives and friends are invited to her Funeral Service on Friday February 21 at 12 PM at Carr Funeral Home, 935 S. Providence Rd., Wallingford. Friends may call beginning at 11 AM. Int. Private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory to the Providence Animal Shelter, 555 Sandybank Rd., Media, PA 19063 are appreciated.
Published in The Daily Times on Feb. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sharon's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -