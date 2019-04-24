Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
Sharon M. Mellema

Sharon M. Mellema Obituary
1941 - 2019 Sharon M. Mellema, 77 of Ridley Park, died April 23, 2019 at Crozer Keystone Hospice at Taylor. Born in West Allis, Wisconsin, she lived in Milwaukee before moving to her late residence 47 years ago. She was the first female Lector at the The Church of St. Madeline where she was a member for the past 47 years and was a lifelong Green Bay Packers fan. Sharon was wife of the late George R. Mellema, her husband of 46 years who died in 2005; mother of the late Annemarie Mellema and Karalyn “Karie” Mellema; and daughter of the late Edward and Bernice Wrobleski Kempke. She is survived by her children, Michael G. (Kelley), Kenneth P. (Christine), David C. Mellema and Laurie A. Kiehne (Emil); her brothers, Kenneth Kempke (Kathy) and Robert Kempke (Judy); also, eight grandchildren and five great grandchildren. Funeral Mass 10:00AM Friday, April 26, 2019 at The Church of St. Madeline, 400 Morton Ave., Ridley Park where friends may call 8:45 to 9:45AM. Burial Media Cemetery. Donations to the above church, c/o 110 Park St. Ridley Park, PA 19078 www.whiteluttrell.com
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 25, 2019
