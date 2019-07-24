|
|
Sharon R. Jones, age 76, of Rehoboth Beach, DE, formerly of Aston, PA, died Friday, July 19, 2019 at Brandywine Nursing & Rehab Center, Wilmington, DE. She was born September 18, 1942 and was a graduate of Chester High School. Sharon retired as a Supervisor for the United States Postal Service. She enjoyed reading, knitting and doing crafts. Sharon loved living at the beach. Wife of the late William D. Jones, who died April 9, 2017. Daughter of the late Florence (Heckman) Peters and step-daughter of the late Richard Peters, Survivors; 3 Children: John (Tracie) Sperratore, Lisa (Ellwood) Gittman, Jr. and William Jones, Jr.; Grandsons: Justin, Ryan, Connor and Billy III. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends Services and Interment will be private. Memorial donations may be made to: Parkinson’s Foundation, www.parkinson.org Condolences: www.msbfh.com
Published in The Daily Times on July 25, 2019