Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Minshall Shropshire-Bleyler Funeral Home, Ltd
608 S Old Middletown Rd
Media, PA 19063
(610) 876-4213
Resources
More Obituaries for Sharon Jones
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sharon R. Jones

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sharon R. Jones Obituary
Sharon R. Jones, age 76, of Rehoboth Beach, DE, formerly of Aston, PA, died Friday, July 19, 2019 at Brandywine Nursing & Rehab Center, Wilmington, DE. She was born September 18, 1942 and was a graduate of Chester High School. Sharon retired as a Supervisor for the United States Postal Service. She enjoyed reading, knitting and doing crafts. Sharon loved living at the beach. Wife of the late William D. Jones, who died April 9, 2017. Daughter of the late Florence (Heckman) Peters and step-daughter of the late Richard Peters, Survivors; 3 Children: John (Tracie) Sperratore, Lisa (Ellwood) Gittman, Jr. and William Jones, Jr.; Grandsons: Justin, Ryan, Connor and Billy III. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends Services and Interment will be private. Memorial donations may be made to: Parkinson’s Foundation, www.parkinson.org Condolences: www.msbfh.com
Published in The Daily Times on July 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Minshall Shropshire-Bleyler Funeral Home, Ltd
Download Now