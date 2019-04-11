Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
Toppitzer Funeral Home Inc
2900 State Rd
Drexel Hill, PA 19026
(610) 259-1111
Calling hours
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Sheila Hoffman (Lewis) Hamilton Obituary
Sheila (nee Lewis) Hoffman Hamilton, 85, former longtime resident of Drexel Hill, died April 10, 2019 in her home. Sheila was a Registered Nurse, graduating from the Presbyterian School of Nursing and then worked in their hospital for many years. She retired at the age of 80 after working in a local Physician’s office. A resident of Plush Mill Senior Living for the past year, she was a member of Christ’s Community Church in Drexel Hill. Known for her generosity of self, she will best be remembered for her devotion to family and her trips to the casino. Sheila was the wife of the late William Hamilton who died last month and of the late Edward Hoffman who died in 2012. Survivors: include her sisters (and their families), Peggy Barton, Esther Bjornstad, Fran Pratt and Harriet DiFabio. Her Funeral Service will be 11am Sat at the Toppitzer Funeral Home at Arlington, 2900 State Rd; Drexel Hill, where friends may call after 10am. Online condolences: www.Arlingtoncemetery.us
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 12, 2019
