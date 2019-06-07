|
1960 - 2019 Sheila L. White, 58 of Chester, entered into peaceful rest on May 24, 2019. Family and friends are invited to a Funeral Service on Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at 11 A.M. at St. Paul C.M.E Church, 1009 W. 3rd Street, Chester, PA. Public visitation hours 9 -11 A.M. at the church. Service will begin promptly at 11 A.M. Interment: Haven Memorial Park, Chester Township, PA 19013 Condolences may be emailed to [email protected] Arr: Hunt Irving Funeral Home, Chester, PA 610 494 2961
Published in The Daily Times on June 9, 2019