Sherri Lynn Zalota
Sherri Lynn Zalota, age 57, of Wilmington, formerly of Chester, passed away on Wednesday, October 7, 2020. Sherri attended Sun Valley High School. She enjoyed spending time with her family especially her grandchildren. Survivors include her fiancé, Ken Waterfield; sons, Jason, Josh, Jacob and Stan; daughters, Heather, Melanie and Angela; Sister, Cathy Wells; brother, Jeff Cornell and 6 grandchildren. Funeral services will be at 1 pm on Saturday, October 17 at Nichols-Gilmore Funeral Home, 212 E. Justis St. Newport, DE 19804 where visitation will begin at 1 pm. Burial will be private. Masks must be worn and social distancing enforced including maximum of 60 people in the funeral home at one time. Services and Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Sherri’s memory may be made to the Helen Graham Cancer Center, 4701 Ogletown Stanton Rd, Newark, DE 19713. To send an online condolence visit www.nicholsgilmore.com

Published in The Daily Times from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Visitation
01:00 PM
Nichols-Gilmore Funeral Home
OCT
17
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Nichols-Gilmore Funeral Home
