Sherri Slebodnick Lee, 55, a resident of Vienna, VA, died unexpectedly after being found unresponsive at work on Wednesday morning, July 29, 2020. Sherri was born on October 22, 1964 in Hazleton, PA and later moved as a child with her parents to Collingdale, PA. After graduating from Drexel University with a Bachelor of Science, Sherri moved to northern VA where she started her life and a career with the federal government. Sherri enjoyed her work, but nothing meant more to her than her family and the organizations she was passionate about. Sherri was preceded in death by her father, Robert G. Slebodnick of Collingdale, PA and is survived by her mother, Laurel Anne Slebodnick who still resides in Collingdale, PA. She is also survived by her two daughters, Shelby and Kelsey Lee of Vienna, VA, her sister Staci L. Evangelista of Morton, PA, her brother Gary S. Slebodnick of Arlington, MA and several nieces and nephews. Her many friends and family will miss her dearly. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the Girl Scout’s SHARE program (https://www.gscnc.org/en/donate/share.html
), or to her aforementioned church.