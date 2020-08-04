1/1
Sherri Slebodnick Lee
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sherri's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sherri Slebodnick Lee, 55, a resident of Vienna, VA, died unexpectedly after being found unresponsive at work on Wednesday morning, July 29, 2020. Sherri was born on October 22, 1964 in Hazleton, PA and later moved as a child with her parents to Collingdale, PA. After graduating from Drexel University with a Bachelor of Science, Sherri moved to northern VA where she started her life and a career with the federal government. Sherri enjoyed her work, but nothing meant more to her than her family and the organizations she was passionate about. Sherri was preceded in death by her father, Robert G. Slebodnick of Collingdale, PA and is survived by her mother, Laurel Anne Slebodnick who still resides in Collingdale, PA. She is also survived by her two daughters, Shelby and Kelsey Lee of Vienna, VA, her sister Staci L. Evangelista of Morton, PA, her brother Gary S. Slebodnick of Arlington, MA and several nieces and nephews. Her many friends and family will miss her dearly. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the Girl Scout’s SHARE program (https://www.gscnc.org/en/donate/share.html), or to her aforementioned church.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Times from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by DelcoTimes.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved