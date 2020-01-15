Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
Minshall Shropshire-Bleyler Funeral Home, Ltd
608 S Old Middletown Rd
Media, PA 19063
Shirlee (Eagle) Yurko

Shirlee (Eagle) Yurko Obituary
Shirlee (Eagle) Yurko, age 87, of Brookhaven, PA, formerly of Ridley Twp., PA, died Monday, January 13, 2020. Shirlee was a graduate of Ridley Twp. High School, Class of 1950. Shirlee was a receptionist at American Viscose in Marcus Hook, PA, for 9 years. Shirlee volunteered on the Crozer-Chester Jr. Auxiliary Board for 30 years. She enjoyed the casinos and was an avid reader. Shirlee loved traveling to the Poconos, Ocean City, NJ and to Florida to visit her daughter. Daughter of the late Richard and Bertha (Hadley) Eagle, Sr., and sister of the late Richard Eagle, Jr. Survivors: Loving Husband: Robert S. Yurko, Daughters: Beth L. Yazvac and Carla J. (Steve Clarke) Yurko, Grandchildren: Joseph, Carleigh, Robert and Ava, Great-Grandson: Isaac Clarke, A Special Nephew that she considered her #1 Son: Richard Eagle, Also survived by nieces and nephews. Visitation will be today, Thursday, January 16th after 11:30AM at the Minshall Shropshire-Bleyler Funeral Home, Ltd. Middletown (Rte. #352) & Knowlton Rds., Middletown Twp., Media, PA 19063. Funeral Service will be today, Thursday, January 16th at 12:30PM at the funeral home. Interment: Private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: Crozer-Chester Medical Center, 1 Medical Center Blvd., Upland, PA 19013. Condolences: www.msbfh.com
Published in The Daily Times on Jan. 16, 2020
