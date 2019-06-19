|
|
Shirley A. Forman, age 89 of Delaware County, passed away on June 18, 2019. Shirley had a hilarious, irreverent sense of humor and was very creative. Her passions were photography, music, and animals. She is predeceased by her parents David and Laura Figures, and sister Bernice Watson. Survivors: Cherished mother of Laura Leigh Forman and Robert Allen Forman; aunt of Evelyn (Leonard Marcus) Osmond and their children Laura and Elliot Marcus. A Visitation will be held from 10:30am - 12pm on Saturday, June 22 at McCausland Garrity Marchesani Funeral Home, 343 S. Chester Pike, Glenolden PA 19036. Services and Burial will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to North Shore Animal League America, Tribute Gifts Program, 16 Lewyt St., Port Washington, NY 11050
Published in The Daily Times on June 20, 2019