Shirley Ann Lawson (nee Franks), age 85, died on November 3, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Charles Lawson and devoted mother of Sheri L. Ballezzi (Jim) and Daniel Glavis; also survived by her grandchildren, Tanya Clemens (William), Ryan Barner (Erin), and Kristin and Danileigh Glavis, as well as five great-grandchildren. Shirley worked for over thirty years as an executive secretary, and 20 years in real estate management. She was an avid golfer, playing regularly into her 80s. She also enjoyed traveling. She was married for twenty-five years to Charles Lawson, until his death in 1998. A visitation will be held on Saturday, November 7, 2020, from 9:30am until the time of the funeral service at 10:30am at the Logan-Videon Funeral Home, Inc., 2001 Sproul Road, Broomall. Memorial gifts may be sent, in her name, to the Dementia Society of America
, PO Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901. Interment in Calvary Cemetery, Conshohocken.