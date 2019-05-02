|
|
Shirley C. Bright, age 66 of Port St. Lucie, FL died suddenly on April 26, 2019. Born to George H. & Charlene Shoemaker Crouch, Shirley was raised & educated in Chester, PA. She has resided the past 10 years in Florida, previously residing in Swedesboro, NJ. A Bookkeeper in the Real Estate Business, Shirley enjoyed her spare time caring for her home, family and cherished time with her grandsons. She also enjoyed cruises with her husband. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by a brother George Crouch & sister Janesta Marlin. Shirley is survived by her husband of 45 years, Thomas Bright; 3 children, Jason (Jennifer) Bright, Theresa (Trent) Armstrong & Jeffrey Bright; sisters, Dolores (William) Sheehan & Brenda Reiter and two grandsons, Jared & Matthew Bright. A Visitation will be held on Monday, 9:30-11:00AM at the Pagano Funeral Home, 3711 Foulk Rd. Garnet Valley, PA followed by a Funeral Service at 11:00AM. Interment Lawn Croft Mausoleum, Linwood, PA. Donations in Shirley’s memory may be made to the (). Online condolences may be made by visiting www.paganofuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on May 3, 2019