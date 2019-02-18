Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
|
Services
Williams Lombardo Funeral Home
33 W. Baltimore Avenue
Clifton Heights, PA 19018
610-626-2110
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
9:00 AM
Williams Lombardo Funeral Home
33 W. Baltimore Avenue
Clifton Heights, PA 19018
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
Williams Lombardo Funeral Home
33 W. Baltimore Avenue
Clifton Heights, PA 19018
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Kearns
Shirley H. (Brown) Kearns


1940 - 2019
Shirley H. (Brown) Kearns Obituary
1940 - 2019
Shirley H. (nee Brown) Kearns, 78 A resident of Folcroft passed away on February 13, 2019.
Mrs. Kearns was born in Darby to the late Joseph and Helen Brown.
Predeceased by her husband Leonard Walker Kearns. She is survived by her children, Viki (Alfonse) DiPadova and Jackee (Roy) Clendenin; grandchildren, Mandy Kearns, Jessica Clendenin, December Fonner, Marissa McGee and Dylan Fonner. Also survived by 7 great grandchildren.
Visitation: Wednesday, 9:00 am at the Williams Lombardo Funeral Home, 33 W. Baltimore Ave. Clifton Heights.
Funeral Service: Wednesday, 10:00 am at the Williams Lombardo Funeral Home.
Interment: Birmingham Lafayette Cemetery.
Condolences: www.williamslombardofuneralhome.com
Published in Daily Times on Feb. 17, 2019
