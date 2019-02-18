|
|
1940 - 2019
Shirley H. (nee Brown) Kearns, 78 A resident of Folcroft passed away on February 13, 2019.
Mrs. Kearns was born in Darby to the late Joseph and Helen Brown.
Predeceased by her husband Leonard Walker Kearns. She is survived by her children, Viki (Alfonse) DiPadova and Jackee (Roy) Clendenin; grandchildren, Mandy Kearns, Jessica Clendenin, December Fonner, Marissa McGee and Dylan Fonner. Also survived by 7 great grandchildren.
Visitation: Wednesday, 9:00 am at the Williams Lombardo Funeral Home, 33 W. Baltimore Ave. Clifton Heights.
Funeral Service: Wednesday, 10:00 am at the Williams Lombardo Funeral Home.
Interment: Birmingham Lafayette Cemetery.
Condolences: www.williamslombardofuneralhome.com
Published in Daily Times on Feb. 17, 2019