Calling hours
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
Frank C Videon Funeral Home
Sproul & Lawrence Rds
Broomall, PA 19008
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Frank C Videon Funeral Home
Sproul & Lawrence Rds
Broomall, PA 19008
Shirley J. Musial (nee Austin) of Drexel Hill, formerly of Wilkes-Barre, PA and beloved wife of the late John N. Musial, peacefully passed away on October 9, 2019. Shirley was predeceased by her two sisters, Isabelle Hontz and Roberta Orzechowski. Shirley was the devoted mother of four sons, Bob (Linda), Gary (Maureen), Wayne (Laurie), and John Scott. Loving grandmother of eight grandchildren and great-grandmother of seven. Shirley spent most of her years as a homemaker and then worked for the U.S. Forestry in her later years before retiring. Shirley was involved for many years with Drexel Hill United Methodist Church and enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. Shirley was an avid baseball fan and loved her Phillies. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 11:00 AM in the Frank C. Videon Funeral Home, 2001 Sproul Rd., Broomall, where relatives and friends may call after 10:00 AM. Interment Private.
Published in The Daily Times on Oct. 13, 2019
