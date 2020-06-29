Shirley J. Turley (nee Gallagher), age 73, formerly of Drexel Hill and the Pocono’s, died suddenly on June 26, 2020. Shirley served as a Deacon and Trustee at Beverley Hills Presbyterian Church. She was the beloved wife of Robert C. Turley. Funeral Service: Wednesday at 12:00 Noon in the Frank C. Videon Funeral Home, Sproul and Lawrence Roads, Broomall, where relatives and friends may call at 11:00 am. Int. Glenwood Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers memorial gifts may be sent to Shrine’rs Hospital for Children, 3551 Broad Street, Philadelphia, PA. or St. Jude’s Children’s Research, 501 St. Jude’s Place, Memphis, TN 39105.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store