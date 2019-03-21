Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
1936 - 2019 Shirley Kline (nee Wagner), age 82, of Marcus Hook, on March 17, 2019. Shirley enjoyed her home, family and especially spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Daughter of the late Paul F. Wagner and Elise Sarah (nee Lessig), Mother of the late Donna L. Kline, and sister of the late Dorthy Wagner, Carol Hyatt, Helen Poore, and Curtis Wagner. Survived by her children, Susan Walls, Thomas A. Kline and Sandra Janney (Mike); her 7 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren; her siblings, Paul F. Wagner, Elsie Culbert and Rudy Wagner. Service and Interment private. Arr: Kaniefski, Kendus & Danjolell Memorial Home www.kkdmemorialhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on Mar. 22, 2019
