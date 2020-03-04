|
Shirley Mills Percy passed away peacefully on February 24, 2020. She was born in Folsom, Pa. on July 9, 1932 to Frank and Marguerite Hollingsworth. Her teenage years were spent in Wallingford attending Nether Providence High School. Outgoing and popular, she attended many dances and social affairs as well as school activities carrying the American Flag in the High School Color Guard. Shirley married Bob Mills, aviator and owner of the Philadelphia Seaplane Base, in 1952 while taking flying lessons. She is survived by her two children, Holli Mills Crane and Bob Mills, Jr. and his wife, Karen. Shirley was an avid reader, Sunday School teacher, and hosted many affairs at the Willow Grove Naval Air Station as the Commander’s wife and sailed from Philadelphia to Fort Lauderdale via the Inland Waterway. She loved the shore and taught her children to swim, crab, clam dig, paddle a canoe, fish, sail, and water ski. Ever an adventurer, she traveled to Europe and the Caribbean. She had a flair for fashion and interior design. This ability inspired her to create award winning Halloween costumes and hosted parties for every occasion decorating with a unique artistic theme featuring her delicious chocolate cake and famous clam dip. She enjoyed many holidays with her nieces and nephews. An experienced artist, she created many beautiful paintings, numerous ornaments, and various crafts adorned with shells and was known for her patchwork quilts. Quick witted and humorous, she enjoyed a good laugh, sometimes at the other’s expense. Her love of pets was well known; even supplying her cat with a life preserver while motoring about in Fort Lauderdale. Never afraid of new endeavors, she began a cleaning service for the yachts and mansions of wealthy Floridians and was quite successful. In the workforce she managed the Family Planning Clinic at Jefferson Hospital, was a makeup artist at Wanamaker’s, sold nautical supplies at Goldberg’s, became a typist at the Fort Lauderdale News, and served cocktails at a marina bar. She encouraged her children to travel, pursue their dreams, and was always proud of their accomplishments. Her Memorial Service will be held on Tuesday, March 10th, at 12 Noon at St. John the Evangelist Episcopal Church, 16 W. Third Street, in Essington, Pa. 19029. There will be a visitation time on Tuesday from 11 A.M. to 12 Noon at the church. Her burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions made in Shirley’s memory to St. John the Evangelist Episcopal Church at the above address would be appreciated by her family. Condolences may be sent to [email protected] Arrangements are by the Griffith Funeral Chapel in Norwood, Pa. www.griffithfuneralchapel.com
Published in The Daily Times on Mar. 5, 2020