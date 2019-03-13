|
Shirley P. Crawford, 85, of Ridley Park, peacefully passed away on March 11, 2019 surrounded by her family. She was born on June 13, 1933 in New Jersey, the daughter of the late Ernest A. and Mabel L. (Fisher) Paul, and step-mother Ruth (Snyder) Paul. She was a 1951 graduate of Springfield High School, Springfield, Pa. She enjoyed her childhood traveling and going to the beach in New Jersey. Shirley enjoyed her retirement years going on cruises with her dear friend Lee. She especially looked forward to spending time taking care of her grandchildren. In her later years she loved to go on trips and enjoy luncheons and Bingo with her Ridley Park Senior Club. Shirley was a real sports fan; she loved watching the Phillies and the Eagles. Shirley was preceded in death by her sons Jeffery and David Crawford. She is survived by children; daughter, Joyce Daly (Jim) and their children, Jim and Jillian; daughter, Cynthia Cecco (Ciro) and their children, Caitlin and Laurianna; and son Barry Crawford (Danielle), and their sons, Zachary Edward, Joe, and Zachary; also surviving are her grandchildren, Ian, Melissa and three great-grandchildren, Brianna, Isabella and Arianna. Mom will be deeply missed by her family and friends. Relatives and friends are invited to her Visitation on Saturday, March 16, 2019 from 11-12 noon, followed her Memorial Service at 12 noon at the Cavanagh Family Funeral Home, 301 Chester Pike Norwood, Pa. 19074. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to Crozer Keystone Hospice Residence at Taylor Hospital, 175 E. Chester Pike, Ridley Park, Pa. 19078.
Published in The Daily Times on Mar. 14, 2019