Shirley A. Shinn (nee Sweeney), 88, of Aston, PA, passed away on May 19, 2019. She was born in Chester, PA, to the late Herbert T. And Cecilia M. Sweeney. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Herbert T. Sweeney II and her sister, Geraldine Massey. Survivors include her son Robert W. Shinn, Jr. and daughters Gayle Shinn and Cindy Garzia. She is also survived by two grandsons, Kyle Garzia and Shawn Shinn and several nieces and nephews. Shirley graduated from Chester High School in 1948 where she was a basketball standout and was in the marching band. After retiring from the Penn Delco School District after 30+ years, along with working part-time at Wawa, she volunteered at Riddle Memorial Hospital for 10 years. Services will be private for the family. Arrangements made by Bateman Funeral Home, Brookhaven, PA. Online condolences can be sent via www.batemanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on May 29, 2019