Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bateman Funeral Home, Inc. - Brookhaven
4220 Edgmont Ave.
Brookhaven, PA 19015
610-876-5237
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Shinn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley Shinn

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Shirley Shinn Obituary
Shirley A. Shinn (nee Sweeney), 88, of Aston, PA, passed away on May 19, 2019. She was born in Chester, PA, to the late Herbert T. And Cecilia M. Sweeney. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Herbert T. Sweeney II and her sister, Geraldine Massey. Survivors include her son Robert W. Shinn, Jr. and daughters Gayle Shinn and Cindy Garzia. She is also survived by two grandsons, Kyle Garzia and Shawn Shinn and several nieces and nephews. Shirley graduated from Chester High School in 1948 where she was a basketball standout and was in the marching band. After retiring from the Penn Delco School District after 30+ years, along with working part-time at Wawa, she volunteered at Riddle Memorial Hospital for 10 years. Services will be private for the family. Arrangements made by Bateman Funeral Home, Brookhaven, PA. Online condolences can be sent via www.batemanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on May 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bateman Funeral Home, Inc. - Brookhaven
Download Now