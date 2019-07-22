|
Simmye L. Tomlin (nee Marcus), age 97, of Springfield, PA passed away peacefully on July 21, 2019. She worked as an administrative assistant for the Upper Darby School District. Beloved wife of the late Paul J. Tomlin Sr.; loving mother to Paul J. (Norma) Tomlin Jr. and Donna L. (the late William) Mandery; also survived by 5 grandchildren Joe, Jon, Samantha, Shelby and Stacie; and 2 great grandchildren Zach and Mackenzie. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing, Wednesday July 24, 9:30 A.M. St. Mark Lutheran Church, 436 N. Oak Ave, Clifton Heights, PA 19018 and to her Funeral Service 10:30 A.M. in the Church. Int. Arlington Cemetery.
Published in The Daily Times on July 23, 2019