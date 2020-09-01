Sonya Lee Rodriguez, 56, of Chester, died August 3rd, 2020. Born in Chester, Sonya was a “jack of all trades”, but she was mostly known as a Chef. Known to everyone as a true warrior, she manifested: love, light and happiness to anyone in close quarters. Sonya loved: music, butterflies, tattoos, cooking and most of all her family. She will forever be missed but never forgotten. Sonya was the daughter of late Lewis and Lillian Morrison. Survivors: Husband; Charlie Rodriguez. Children; Julie Simmons, Julia & Joe Rodriguez. Grandchildren; Xander & Julicia. Nieces; Amanda & Malia Simmons & many other nieces & nephews. Godchild; Dayvon. Siblings; Debra, Helen, Lilian, John & Regina. Along with an extended family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store