Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
Stacey Smith
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Stacey Smith

Stacey Smith Obituary
Stacey Smith, 56, passed away January 18, 2020 with her family by her side in her Chester Heights home. Stacey is survived by her longtime husband, Chris Mariani; mother and father, Ralph and Georgia (Howarth) Smith; daughters and spouse Heather and Brad Haggerty and Casey Oscar; grandchildren Madeline, Landon, and Jaxon Haggerty; brothers and spouses, Ralph Jr. & Nancy Smith, Scott and April Smith, Mark and Jill Smith; 6 nieces and nephews and 1 great nephew. Stacey is preceded by her brother Greg Smith. A visitation will be held Saturday January 25, 2020 from 1:00 pm - 2:00 pm at the J. Nelson Rigby Funeral Home in Media, PA. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in her name to Justice Rescue (justice-rescue.com) or Delco Dawgs (delcodawgs.org). Online condolences Rigbyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on Jan. 22, 2020
