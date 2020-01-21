|
|
Stacey Smith, 56, passed away January 18, 2020 with her family by her side in her Chester Heights home. Stacey is survived by her longtime husband, Chris Mariani; mother and father, Ralph and Georgia (Howarth) Smith; daughters and spouse Heather and Brad Haggerty and Casey Oscar; grandchildren Madeline, Landon, and Jaxon Haggerty; brothers and spouses, Ralph Jr. & Nancy Smith, Scott and April Smith, Mark and Jill Smith; 6 nieces and nephews and 1 great nephew. Stacey is preceded by her brother Greg Smith. A visitation will be held Saturday January 25, 2020 from 1:00 pm - 2:00 pm at the J. Nelson Rigby Funeral Home in Media, PA. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in her name to Justice Rescue (justice-rescue.com) or Delco Dawgs (delcodawgs.org). Online condolences Rigbyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on Jan. 22, 2020