Stanley R. Kester, Sr., 91, of Chester Township, passed away on Monday, June 22, 2020. Stanley was born in Wilkes-Barre, PA, before moving to Marcus Hook in 1942, and to Boothwyn in 1945. He graduated from Boothwyn High School in 1947, where he lettered in football, baseball, and basketball. In 1947 he enlisted in the United States Army, serving with the Second Infantry Division at Fort Lewis Washington, and Fairbanks Alaska. In 1950 he married Rebecca McNulty, from Chester, PA. Stanley was recalled to active duty during the Korean Conflict and served with “Trust” in Trieste Italy. He moved to Feltonville (Chester Township), PA in 1953 and became very active in the community, serving thirty years with the Chester Township Fire Department, three years as a Township part-time Police Officer, six years as Justice of the Peace, ten years as a member of the PA House of Representatives, fifty one years as Republican Committeeman, thirty one years as Republican Chairman, thirty one years as Chairman of Chester Township Council, and lastly served as Chairman Of The Board DELCORA. He was the husband of the late Rebecca Kester, who passed away on January 9, 2019. Survivors: His children: Catherine McKeone of Media, PA; Stan, Jr. of Chester, PA; Mary Zoladkiewicz of Lewisberry, PA; and Francis of Indialantic, FL; six grandchildren; and five great grandchildren. Funeral Services: Private. Burial: Private. Condolences: www.nolanfidale.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Times from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.