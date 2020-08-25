1/1
Stella (Dick) Duris
(1933~2020) Stella Duris (nee Dick), 87, a lifelong resident of Clifton Heights, passed away on August 22, 2020. Stella was born in Philadelphia to the late Wsyl and Catherine Dick. She was a graduate of Clifton Heights High School. Stella was a longtime member of Sacred Heart Church where she volunteered her time making Pierogies during the Christmas and Easter Season. She was also very active in planning and attending events with the Sacred Heart Seniors. She was an exceptional cook who enjoyed cooking and baking for her family and friends. The highlight of her summers was spending time in Sea Isle with her family and relatives. Stella’s favorite hobby was tending to her flower and vegetable garden. She was known for her famous tomatoes which she shared with everyone. Most importantly, she loved spending time with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Stella will be dearly missed by all her family and friends. Predeceased by her husband, Andrew S. Duris Sr. Survived by her children, Andrew S. (Debbie) Duris Jr., Rick Duris, Andrea (Jim) Sharkey, Lisa (Jim) Natale; grandchildren, Alicia, Jessica, Andrew, Nicol, Kathryn, Jaime and Tori; great grandchildren, Olivia, Blaine, Logan and Stephen. Visitation: Thursday, 7:00 pm at Williams Lombardo Funeral Home 33 W. Baltimore Avenue Clifton Heights. Funeral Service : Thursday, 8:00 pm at Williams Lombardo Funeral Home. Interment: Private In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the SPCA at https://secure.aspca.org/donate Condolences: www.williamslombardofuneralhome.com


Published in The Daily Times from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2020.
