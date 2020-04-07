Home

Stephen Bobelick, 94 longtime resident of Aldan & Collingdale, passed April 4, 2020. Born in Schuylkill Co., the son of the late John and Anna Bobelick. Graduate of the Williamson Trade School and a mail carrier in Clifton Hghts for 20+ yrs. He was a proud Marine Corp Veteran. He has lived the past 6 years at the VA Community Living, where he enjoyed bingo and singing the oldies at karaoke. He also enjoyed time spent at the Family Matters Care Center in Clifton Hghts. He had been a member of the former Ss. Peter & Paul Ukrainian Church. He was predeceased by his wife, Mary (nee Yarko); siblings, Stella, Mary, Charles, Michael and John; and great-granddaughter, Ava Marie. He is survived by his daughters, Frances (the late Christopher) Charlton, Gloria (Edward) Wilson and Marianne (Joseph) Dusenshine; 10 grand and 5 great-grandchildren; and brother, Harry. All services are private. Please visit www.marvilfuneralhome.com for updates, guestbook and condolences for the family.
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 8, 2020
