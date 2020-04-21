Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
Stephen D. Pollard


1941 - 2020
Stephen D. Pollard Obituary
Stephen D. Pollard passed away on April 19, 2020 at the age of 79. He was a resident of Avondale, formerly of Mount Laurel, NJ and Ridley Park. Devoted father of Stephen C. Pollard. Dear brother of Carol Ann “Candy” Schreiber, Richard “Dick” Pollard, Suzanne Del Grande and the late Jay Pollard. Also survived by his two grandchildren Carly & Matthew. Mr. Pollard was a 1959 graduate of St. James H.S., a U.S. Army veteran & spent forty years in the airline industry. Services & Int. are private due to the COVID-19 restrictions. There will be a celebration of his life at a later date. www.cavanaghfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 22, 2020
