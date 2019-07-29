|
|
Stephen Frank Chelo, age 44, passed away suddenly surrounded by his loving family, on July 25, 2019 at Christiana Hospital. Stephen was a longtime resident of Aston, graduating from Sun Valley High School, Class of 1993 and California University of Pennsylvania in 1998 earning his Bachelor’s degree in Environmental Science. Stephen worked for the Tetra Tech Company as an environmental scientist in Newark, Delaware. Stephen enjoyed spending his time being active and he loved everything the outdoors had to offer. During his camping trips he particularly liked to observe the wildlife he encountered. When Stephen was not outdoors, he enjoyed watching his favorite Philadelphia sports team, the Eagles, and spending time with his beloved family and friends. He will be truly missed by all. Survivors: Loving Parents: Edward and Suzanne (Hassiepen) Chelo. Siblings: Edward Jr. and Chris (Danielle) Chelo. Niece: Kylie Chelo. Nephews: Christopher and Nicholas Chelo. He is also survived by many aunts, uncles, and cousins. Visitation: Friday, August 2, 2019 from 6:00-9:00 pm and Saturday, August 3, 2019 from 9:00-10:45 am at the Nolan-Fidale Funeral Home, 5980 Chichester Ave., Aston, PA. Funeral Service: Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 11:00 am at the funeral home. Burial: Edgewood Memorial Park, Glen Mills. In Lieu of Flowers: In honor of Stephen’s love of animals, donations may be made to the Providence Animal Shelter at 555 Sandy Bank Rd, Media, PA 19063. Condolences: www.nolanfidale.com
Published in The Daily Times on July 30, 2019