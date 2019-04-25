|
Stephen G. Majcher, age 68, of Upper Darby, PA, passed away on April 23, 2019. Born in Philadelphia, PA, he was the son of the late John J. Majcher, Sr. and Elsie Majcher (nee Zoric). Stephen was a graduate of St. Laurence Grade School and a 1968 graduate of Monsignor Bonner High School. Stephen was a veteran of the United States Air Force. He was employed as an Inspector for the Delaware County Weights and Measures Department. In addition to his parents, Stephen was predeceased by his brother, John “Crab” Majcher, Jr. He is survived by his siblings Michael J. Majcher (Lorraine), Anne Marie “Annie” Denoncour (Vincent) and Monica Connors (Thomas). Also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins. Relatives and friends are invited to visit the family Saturday, April 27, 2019 10:30 AM-12 Noon at The Donohue Funeral Home, 8401 West Chester Pike (cor. Lynn Blvd.), Upper Darby, PA (610) 449-0300 and to his Funeral Service at 12 Noon. Interment will be private. Online condolences www.donohuefuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 26, 2019