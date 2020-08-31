(9/8/1940~4/7/2020) On April 7, 2020, Stephen Holt Baker of Lima, PA, died after a long battle with Parkinson’s disease and dementia. He is at peace with his Lord. He is survived by his wife Joyce (nee Saldin) Baker, sons; Jason W. and Carl A. Baker, daughters; Stephanie L. Hildebrand and Amy D. Lolley, and grandchildren; Noah, Tanner, Madelyn, Angela and DeAnna. He was predeceased by his parents Mark W. Baker II, and May (nee Edwards) Baker and brothers Mark W. Baker III and Clarence J. Baker. Steve was a life member of Lima United Methodist Church. A F&A mason, an Army veteran, Sun Oil retiree, avid hunter, fisherman, and gardener. A funeral service will be held at the Lima United Methodist Church on September 8, 2020, at 11:00 AM with visitation at 10:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Lima United Methodist Church, P.O.Box Lima, PA 19037 Arrangements J. Nelson Rigby Funeral Home. Online condolences Jnelsonrigbyfh.com