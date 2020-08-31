1/1
Stephen Holt Baker
(9/8/1940~4/7/2020) On April 7, 2020, Stephen Holt Baker of Lima, PA, died after a long battle with Parkinson’s disease and dementia. He is at peace with his Lord. He is survived by his wife Joyce (nee Saldin) Baker, sons; Jason W. and Carl A. Baker, daughters; Stephanie L. Hildebrand and Amy D. Lolley, and grandchildren; Noah, Tanner, Madelyn, Angela and DeAnna. He was predeceased by his parents Mark W. Baker II, and May (nee Edwards) Baker and brothers Mark W. Baker III and Clarence J. Baker. Steve was a life member of Lima United Methodist Church. A F&A mason, an Army veteran, Sun Oil retiree, avid hunter, fisherman, and gardener. A funeral service will be held at the Lima United Methodist Church on September 8, 2020, at 11:00 AM with visitation at 10:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Lima United Methodist Church, P.O.Box Lima, PA 19037 Arrangements J. Nelson Rigby Funeral Home. Online condolences Jnelsonrigbyfh.com


Published in The Daily Times from Aug. 31 to Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
8
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Lima United Methodist Church
SEP
8
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Lima United Methodist Church
Funeral services provided by
J. Nelson Rigby Funeral Home - Media
1 W. Baltimore Avenue
Media, PA 19063
610-566-4526
