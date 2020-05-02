Stephen P. Kloton, 61 of Ridley Twp., Milmont Park, PA, died Thursday April 30,2020 in his home. Born in Darby, PA he was the son of the late Steven J. and the late Elenita (Riedel) Kloton. He was a 1976 graduate of St. James High School in Chester PA. He lived in Milmont Park for 61 years, in 3 homes on the same street, 2 of which he built. He was married to his wife, Lorraine, for 36 years. Steve was a carpenter for over 40 years, having built many homes and decks in the Delaware County area. Most recently, he was employed by Springfield Hospital. For many years, Steve enjoyed attending his two sons’ hockey games. His interests included fishing the back bay in Sea Isle City, cooking and smoking meats. He loved spending time with friends in his “man cave” with a fire going and watching the Eagles games. Steve owned every tool and gadget imaginable and was always ready and willing to help others with every project. Survived by his wife: Lorraine E. (Nemchik) Kloton and two sons: Matthew P. Kloton and Andrew S. Kloton, His Brother Rev Michael Kloton and his sisters Kathleen Kloton, Eileen Stufflet and Rosemarie DiMondo. Due to the current restrictions, services will be privately held. In lieu of flowers memorial donation to: Penn Medicine Abramson Cancer Center https://www.pennmedicine.org/giving/ways-to-give/gifts-in-memory-or-honor. Online condolences and memories may be placed on www.lyonsfs.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Times from May 2 to May 3, 2020.