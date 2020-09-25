1/1
Stephen Roger Bowman
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Stephen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
(1945-2020) Stephen Roger Bowman, 75, a Philadelphia native, son of the late Stanley and Helen Catherine Harbidge Bowman, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, September 12, 2020, in his Prospect Park home. Stephen is survived by his longtime companion, Sondra A. Meyers; his brother, Stanley Franklin Bowman Jr. and his wife of 50 years, Heidi Bowman; niece, Wendy Bowman; nephew, Glen Bowman; his only child, a daughter, Ms. Bowman; as well as many longtime friends. In addition, he will be greatly missed by his three beloved felines, Dewey, Gus and Roscoe. Stephen was a graduate of Haverford High School, class of 1962. He graduated from West Chester State College with a BS in Education and was a self-employed Insurance Sales Representative. Stephen loved music and dancing and spent time with Val Shively at R& B Records. He was an avid reader, enjoyed old movies and loved all cats. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, services and burial will be announced at a later date. Memorial gifts may be made to Forgotten Cats, Inc., 711 Main St., Trainer, PA 19061, Ridley Township Public Library, or a charity of your choice. www.whiteluttrell.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Times from Sep. 25 to Sep. 27, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by DelcoTimes.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved