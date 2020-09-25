(1945-2020) Stephen Roger Bowman, 75, a Philadelphia native, son of the late Stanley and Helen Catherine Harbidge Bowman, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, September 12, 2020, in his Prospect Park home. Stephen is survived by his longtime companion, Sondra A. Meyers; his brother, Stanley Franklin Bowman Jr. and his wife of 50 years, Heidi Bowman; niece, Wendy Bowman; nephew, Glen Bowman; his only child, a daughter, Ms. Bowman; as well as many longtime friends. In addition, he will be greatly missed by his three beloved felines, Dewey, Gus and Roscoe. Stephen was a graduate of Haverford High School, class of 1962. He graduated from West Chester State College with a BS in Education and was a self-employed Insurance Sales Representative. Stephen loved music and dancing and spent time with Val Shively at R& B Records. He was an avid reader, enjoyed old movies and loved all cats. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, services and burial will be announced at a later date. Memorial gifts may be made to Forgotten Cats, Inc., 711 Main St., Trainer, PA 19061, Ridley Township Public Library, or a charity of your choice
. www.whiteluttrell.com